Bicyclist hit by car on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was hit by a car Friday night on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The person was hit at about 8:26 p.m. near 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, Vest said.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Vest. No other information was immediately available.

