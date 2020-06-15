Bicyclist struck by car on Hwy 501 in Horry County

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was struck by a car on Hwy 501 in Horry County Monday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 2:18 p.m. for the crash on Hwy 501 near Waccamaw Blvd.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries, HCFR said.

The road was shut down but has since reopened.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories