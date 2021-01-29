Bicyclists ride from Mount Pleasant to North Myrtle Beach, laying wreaths for fallen officers in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bicyclists from Mount Pleasant rode through Horry County Friday to lay wreaths for three fallen officers.

The group first stopped at the Myrtle Beach Police Department to lay a wreath for fallen Officer Jacob Hancher who died while responding to a domestic incident in October of 2020.

The bicyclists then rode to the Horry County Police Department to honor LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore, who died after being struck while clearing debris from the roadway.

The group ended their trip paying honor to fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Best who died after losing control of his patrol vehicle New Year’s Day.

