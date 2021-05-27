Bikers expected this weekend in Atlantic Beach despite BikeFest being cancelled

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Although Atlantic Beach’s BikeFest got called off this year, police in town are expecting many to come anyways.

“We’re still going to plan for busy crowds,” Atlantic Beach police chief Quentin Robinson said. “So we’re going to have SLED, DNR. Highway patrol will be driving through. My officers will be out.”

The town announced earlier this year the tradition would be cancelled this year over coronavirus concerns. Last year’s BikeFest was postponed and later cancelled

Chief Robinson said many people who are used to coming to the event will likely make the trip despite that.

“Just kind of let them have fun, as long as they don’t bring violence,” he said. “As long as no vendors come in, we probably ain’t going to mess with them and get through the weekend.”

Neighboring North Myrtle Beach is also expecting some crowds and will have more officers out.

Many people were already arriving for the weekend.

“We still want to come out here and just enjoy it because we’re used to doing it anyway,” George Gause said. “Just get away from the house.”

Gause said he had been coming to Atlantic Beach to ride his bike for around 20 years. It’s a tradition many others enjoy too.

Businesses prepared Thursday to host the bikers.

“We accommodate people with the best food in town and it’s late night food- you can get food all night long,” Horace Thomas said. “It’s for the people who are here. Servicing them. And of course we’re serving culture.”

Chief Robinson said it’s unclear how many people will attend.

“We’re not taking plans for bike week we’re just kind of– the unknown right now,” he said. “We don’t know how many people will come. Could be anywhere from 50 people to 10,000. We don’t know what to expect.”

Vendors are at risk of getting ticketed this weekend, Chief Robinson said.