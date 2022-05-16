MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally, a tradition that brings large crowds of people to the Grand Strand, is breaking records for at least one local vendor.

Tommy McKinney, the owner of Creeper’s Weenie Wagon, says the 10-day event is a big boost to the local economy.

“It’s probably going to be a record-breaking turnout,” McKinney said. “I’ve already done that by my hot dog sales. It’s awesome.”

McKinney has set up his stand under the same tree outside of the Beaver Bar for 11 years. He said he has seen record-breaking profits during just the first two days of the event.

“On Friday and Saturday, blew all my numbers right out the water,” he said. “And last year was record numbers, and this year starting off, it’s going to be phenomenal.”

One of the best things about Bike Week is the familiar faces, he said.

“I see the same faces year after year,” McKinney said. “Usually the vendors are the same every year. It’s like a family.”

One biker, Robert Goodwill, of Buffalo, New York, said he goes to multiple bike weeks across the East Coast each year, and he always comes back to Murrells Inlet.

“I go to Daytona Beach, Myrtle Beach, Laconia, Sturgis, just hit as many bike events as I can,” he said “I make sure to stay at this bike week on the way back.”

Goodwill said he has been in the biker community all of his life,

“There’s a camaraderie that exists among bikers,” he said. “It’s a bond, it’s a bond that’s strong.”