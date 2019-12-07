Bikers spread holiday cheer with 10th Annual Toy Run

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than 400 bikers revved up for the 10th Annual Toy Run at Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson on Saturday.

Bikers donated a new toy or $10 for local kids and participated in the ride. Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson hosted the event so more children can have presents under the tree this Christmas.

“There are so many in our community that are underprivileged and don’t have enough, and when you have to choose between food and gifts for Christmas, we want to make sure we fill that void,” Sheri Gibson, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson marketing manager said.

The event drew hundreds of bikers like Garry Mendenhall.

“There’s a lot of people out there that need stuff, and some of us are more fortunate than others, so if you can do something for somebody else I think you should do it,” Mendenhall said.

Bikers loaded up a truck full of toys, and volunteers with the American Red Cross will hand them out to local children.

“The riding community, we ride large motorcycles, but we have even larger hearts, and we want to make sure we do the right thing,” Gibson said.