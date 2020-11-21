Blood drive at Hwy 501 Tanger Outlets Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Tanger Outlets and the Blood Connection are hosting a blood drive Saturday afternoon.

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Hwy 501 Tanger Outlets in a mobile unit in the parking lot in front of Gap Factory Store.

The need for blood is critical as the national inventory is at an emergency level during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Blood Connection.

All blood donated through the Blood Connection stays local, supplying all McLeod hospitals, MUSC, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, and Conway Medical Center.

All donors will receive a $20 VISA card from the Blood Connection.

For appointment availability, visit here.

