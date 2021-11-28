Blue Star Mothers prepare Christmas boxes for deployed service members

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina continued their efforts to support those in the military on Saturday by spending the morning packing Christmas hero boxes to send off to deployed service members.

“We voted that no matter how many names we get, we’re going to send them,” said Carol Dion, president of Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina.

141 of those boxes will be sent out throughout the world to those spending their holiday serving their country.

“My daughter was deployed four times and she will tell you how wonderful it is when you are halfway across the world to get something from home, especially in the holidays,” Dion said.

Each Christmas box is packed with food, toiletries, and during this time of year, a candy filled stocking. It takes about $22 dollars to send each box. Everything from the food to the money to ship them is all provided through donations.

“We are very fortunate to live in a community that is so generous to our military population,” Dion said. “There’s a lot of veterans here and they care about the kids that are serving today.”

She said for those in the military, providing something as simple as these boxes show that although they can’t be home for the holidays, they can still have a piece of home from many miles away.

“We get pictures and we get cards and just one email saying, ‘I don’t know who you are but thank you, you made my day’. Makes it all worthwhile,” she said.