Body found as crews search for missing swimmer near Nichols

NICHOLS AREA, SC (WBTW) – A body has been found as crews search for a missing swimmer near Nichols, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Robert Edge, with Horry County Coroner’s Office, confirms the office is responding to the area and said they were notified around 10 a.m.

Horry County police are investigating a missing person case involving a 41-year-old distressed swimmer on the Lumber River near Nichols, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department. HCPD and Horry County Fire Rescue were called around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a “swimmer who had been swept away near Rice Field Cove on the Lumber River.”

News13 has a crew on the way to the scene.





