Body found near railroad tracks in Horry Co. identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A body found near railroad tracks in Horry County has been identified.

Horry Co. Coroner Robert Edge identified the body as that of Brian C. Scott, 53, of Myrtle Beach, and said Scott died from a brain aneurysm.

Scott’s body was found near railroad tracks in the area of Highway 501 and 3rd Avenue North on April 15.

LATEST HEADLINES: