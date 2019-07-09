Boil water advisory in effect for part of North Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A boil water is in effect for a section of North Myrtle Beach.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the advisory is in response to a loss of pressure on Ye Olde Kings Highway from 20th Avenue North to 24th Avenue North, as well as 24th to Hill Street and nearby areas.

Officials are collecting samples and ask that those in the affected areas boil their water.

Repair crews are also working to fix the broken line that caused the loss of pressure.

