Box of kittens left outside of Horry County Animal Care Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A box of kittens was left outside of the Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC), according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

The kittens were left in a box outside of the facility at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, HCACC said. The HCACC said abandoning an animal at any facility outside of business ours is animal neglect.

“We have a simple question — would you want to be left in a box out in the elements?” HCACC asked.

HCACC said to call during business hours to arrange a drop-off, visit a shelter partner during business hours, or contact the Horry County Police Department Environmental Services if animals were found as dangerous or endangered strays.