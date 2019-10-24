Boys & Girls Club of Grand Strand to host fall festival Friday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand will host a fall festival on Friday.

The “Lights On Afterschool Fall Festival” will be held on Friday, October 25 from 4-7 p.m. at the Family Life Center, located at 500 N. 4th Street in Conway, across from First Baptist Church, according to a press release.

“The event will be one of more than an expected 8,000 such events across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide celebration of afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance,” the release says. “This year, Lights On Afterschool will highlight youth voices in the upcoming national election, encouraging kids to share their thoughts with the next president and teaching them about our electoral process.”

For more information, see the event’s flyer here.

