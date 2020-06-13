MBPD investigates after 3 are wounded in Ocean Blvd. motel shooting

SATURDAY 7:00 AM UPDATE — Cpl. Thomas Vest confirms two victims have been treated and released. One person is still receiving treatment.

The investigation has led officers to believe the shooting started after a disturbance on the 3rd floor of the Happy Holiday Motel.

Officers were in the area when the shooting took place and were able to ‘detain persons believed to be involved’ and secured the scene.

One firearm was also recovered.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact officers at (843) 918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police officers are investigating a shooting at the Happy Holiday Motel on 507 North Ocean Boulevard. The call was received at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Corporal Thomas Vest confirms two people are injured and are currently receiving treatment.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting. This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.