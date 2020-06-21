Police investigate a report of gunshots in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police officers are investigating a report of gunshots in the area of 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Corporal Tom Vest says there are no injuries reported at this time.
Count on News13 for updates.
Latest Headlines
- Vehicle goes into building in Carolina Forest: HCFR
- Community cookout brings law enforcement and citizens together
- FDA advises against 9 hand sanitizer products for methanol potential
- Deadly shooting in Lake City area Sunday morning: FCSO
- 1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting