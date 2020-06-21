Police investigate a report of gunshots in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police officers are investigating a report of gunshots in the area of 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Corporal Tom Vest says there are no injuries reported at this time.

