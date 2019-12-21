Breathing life back into Broadway: ‘We want to see the locals again’

Liberty Brewery and Grill announced they are closing their Broadway at the Beach location, where they’ve been on the water for the last 25 years.

This means there will be several changes and some vacant lots at Broadway at the Beach going into 2020.

Store owners new and old alike, told News13 they are ready to see people back at Celebrity Circle.

“Everyone wanted to be at Broadway at the Beach, and now there’s no one here, it’s so sad,” said longtime store owner, Margo Deluca.

Deluca says when she opened her Gemini boutique 25 years ago, business was booming.

“We especially wish locals would come, we’ve got great things for Christmas,” said Deluca.

Some new faces on the block are looking to build some energy. Bar Louie, a new upscale restaurant and bar wants people to be able to stop by after work for a drink and some dinner.

“This is why Thomas, the owner really wanted to come out here to bring some nightlife, a good environment, where people can come and have a good time,” said Todd Cranford.

Abigail Brown has worked at different Broadway restaurants for years.

“I remember when they started building Broadway when I was in eighth grade, and I just thought it was the coolest thing ever. I feel like Broadway is just looking for a new vibe,” said Brown.



