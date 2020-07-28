Briarcliff Acres mayor, Huston Huffman, dies at age 75

BRIARCLIFF ACRES, S.C. (WBTW) — The Mayor of Briafcliff Acres, Huston Huffman, died at the age of 75, according to an obituary on the McMillan-Small funeral home website.
Huffman died Saturday.
Huffman was first elected Mayor in 2016 and was serving his second term. Huffman and his wife moved to Myrtle Beach in 2006.
There will be a special election for his office in the upcoming weeks before the general election in Nov., according to Horry County election officials.
