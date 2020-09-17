Bridge2Bridge race not happening in Georgetown due to COVID-19

EORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Georgetown race won’t happen this year because of COVID-19.

The 10th annual Bridge2Bridge run is being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the City of Georgetown is not issuing any permits for public events for the remainder of 2020.

They wanted to make it virtual this year, but that planning was a “bridge too far.”

“We look forward to celebrating our 10th Annual Bridge2Bridge Run in 2021,” organizers said. “Thank you to all our sponsors and participants for your patience during this process.”