Broadway at the Beach ferris wheel gondolas taken down ahead of Dorian

Gondolas on Broadway at the Beach’s ferris wheel taken down ahead of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. Photo: WBTW

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach’s ferris wheel gondolas have been taken down ahead of Dorian.

News13’s Elisia Alonso stopped by Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday and found the gondolas had been removed from the ferris wheel.

FOR THE LATEST ON THE HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER 13 HURRICANE CENTER HERE.

LATEST NEWS: