Broadway at the Beach ferris wheel gondolas taken down ahead of Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach’s ferris wheel gondolas have been taken down ahead of Dorian.
News13’s Elisia Alonso stopped by Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday and found the gondolas had been removed from the ferris wheel.
