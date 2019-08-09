Broadway at the Beach movie theater closes after 23 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After decades of providing entertainment for the Myrtle Beach area, Broadway at the Beach’s movie theater has closed.

The last show was Thursday, according to Jay Rodriguez, director of public relations for LHWH, the public relations firm for Broadway at the Beach. The lease expires at the end of the month, Rodriguez said.

“We are finalizing plans for the theater area and will share more details in the coming months,” Rodriguez said.

The movie theater had been in business for the last 23 years. A sign on the door reads:

“Broadway 16 is now closed. Thank you for being our guest for the last 23 years!! Please visit our AMC Myrtle Beach Mall location for future movies,” the sign reads.