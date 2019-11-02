Broadway at the Beach planning to bring in new restaurant, retail space

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Changes could be on the way for Broadway at the Beach.

The tourist attraction has filed plans with the city to build a new restaurant along with several additional retail buildings.

The proposed eatery is a restaurant called ‘The Hangout’ and would be built in the previous theatre area, a Community Appearance Board meeting agenda says.

Broadway at the Beach’s AMC movie theatre closed earlier this year.

The proposal also includes over 10,000 square feet of office and retail space.

The plans are set to be discussed at Thursday’s Community Appearance Board meeting.

Count on News13 for updates.