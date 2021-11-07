Broadway at the Beach plans annual tree lighting celebration on Nov. 13

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Broadway at the Beach has scheduled its annual tree tighting celebration for Nov. 13.

The event, which free,will have holiday-themed live performances beginning at 6 p.m. and a “fireworks extravaganza” over Lake Broadway at 8 p.m., according to a news release.

Performances will include the Socastee High School Singers, Broadway Theater’s Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special, Marla’s School of Dance, local musician Shelley Sasser and singers from Next Level Showcase Productions.

There will also be a guest from the North Pole to help with the tree lighting. Festivities will take place at the center Court area of Broadway.

Throughout the holiday season, the tree at Broadway at the Beach will have daily synchronized music and light shows every 30 minutes between 4 and 9 p.m. For more information, go to the Broadway at the Beach website or call 843-444-3200.