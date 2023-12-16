MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens announced its Nights of a Thousand Candles scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Brookgreen Gardens said it was in the best interest of the guest and staff to cancel the event because of the impending Nor’easter storm that comes with a wind advisory with extended gusts up to 50mph, significant coastal flooding, and the potential for isolated damaging wind and tornadoes.

For people who have already purchased their tickets for Sunday, Brookgreen Gardens is offering the opportunity to exchange your tickets through their ticketing agency, ShowClix, during their business hours, via their website chat in the bottom right corner: https://buff.ly/3RrT9i.