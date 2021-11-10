Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles nominated for ‘Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights’ display

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles has been nominated as one of 20 finalists for the USA Today 10 Best “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest.

The winner of the contest will be determined by an online vote that runs through noon on Dec. 6. People can vote daily here. The top 10 finishers will be announced Dec. 17 on 10Best.

In this year’s contest, Nights of a Thousand Candles is competing against holiday light shows from 17 different states, ranging from New York City to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

It’s not the first time Nights of a Thousand Candles has been in the running for the coveted award. In 2018, Brookgreen finished in 10th place. In 2019, Brookgreen broke the Top 5, finishing at No. 4.

“This year, we are hoping to get Brookgreen Gardens and Nights of a Thousand Candles to No. 1,” Mark Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s just not Christmas without a visit to Brookgreen Gardens and finding yourself immersed among thousands upon thousands twinkling lights. Locals and visitors to Georgetown County all love this annual event.”