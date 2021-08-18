Brookgreen Gardens offering free admission to those who get vaccinated at on-site clinic

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Visitors who get vaccinated at a Brookgreen Gardens clinic will be able to get a free admission voucher.

The gardens are partnering with Tidelands Health to offer free vaccine doses from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 25. The clinic will be located at the Gardener’s Cottage Ticket and Information Center.

People who get vaccinated at the event will receive a voucher for free admission to the gardens that they can use on the day of their choice. Admission is not required to get the vaccine, and walk-ins are accepted.