Brookgreen Gardens to close interior space temporarily due to resurgence of COVID-19

MURRELLS INLET (SC) – Brookgreen Gardens will be closing its public interior space due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus in Horry and Georgetown counties.
The interior space will be closed for the next 48 hours, Thursday and Friday, for sanitizing and deep cleaning, the organization announced on Thursday.
This includes Keepsakes, the Gardener’s Cottage, the Low Country History Exhibit, the Offner Center, the Jennewein Gallery, and the Bleifeld Gallery.
Food venues, and public restrooms will remain open with enhanced safety protocols in place.