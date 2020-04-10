Buoys on the Boulevard feeds nurses around the Grand Strand

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A local restaurant helped feed nurses at McLeod Seacoast hospital in Little River.

Buoys on the Boulevard dropped off 60 meals on Thursday. Earlier this week, Buoys took 100 meals to Grand Strand Medical Center.

The restaurant also has a pop-up store, selling frozen meals. Money from that is used to provide meals to our health care workers.

They’re having a hard time in there,” said Weldon Boyd, owner and operator of Buoys on the Boulevard. “I don’t think they are allowed to leave due to the sanitation and all that good stuff. And their shifts are pretty long and hard right now.

“So they are having a tough time right now,” Boyd added. “It’s not easy work. I can’t imagine what they are going through.”