Burn ban issued in Conway, Horry County due to ‘extreme fire danger’

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Conway and Horry County are both under burn bans because of an extreme fire danger, according to fire officials.

All outdoor burning is prohibited during the ban. For information on the status of the ban, contact the Conway Fire Department at 843-248-1720 or visit Horrycounty.org.

The danger will be consistently high in the eastern Carolinas until we get significant regular rain, or vegetation greens up again in the spring. The area is currently in a drought and the pattern looks like it will continue.

Horry County Fire Rescue was responded to two separate wildfires Tuesday — one in the Little River area and another in the Conway area. Tuesday was also the fourth day of a wildfire on Pilot Mountain in North Carolina.