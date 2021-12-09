Bus carrying Socastee High School JV basketball team involved in crash; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus carrying members of the Socastee High School junior varsity basketball team was involved in a crash Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson for Horry County Schools.

HCK spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said no one was hurt in the crash involving the school bus and another vehicle that happened about 6:30 p.m. near Highway 9/Highway 9 Business. The team, which was on its way to a game at Loris High School, was picked up by another school bus and taken back to Socastee High School, she said.

Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a utility turned in front of the school bus. The driver of the utility vehicle was cited for failure to yield the right of way, Lee said.

The SCHP is investigating.