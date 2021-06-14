Business booms in Myrtle Beach following CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Sunday was the last day for the Carolina Country Music Fest and Myrtle Beach saw a boom in business over the weekend.

It wasn’t just tickets from the CCMF racking up the money. There were boosts in hotel reservations, food sales, and retail with more people visiting the Grand Strand over the weekend. The manager at N.Y. Pizza Kitchen on Ocean Boulevard, Orean Alon, said it was quite busy for them too.

“Last night, I went back home until after working late last night. It’s been crazy on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Alon said.

The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce released a statement to News 13 saying:

“In recent years, the four-day festival has generated $15-$20 million to the city of Myrtle Beach and while we won’t know the economic impact until after the event, this year is expected to increase. This includes lodging, food alcohol, retail, parking and more.”

“It’s been like a boost for the economy of Myrtle Beach. For the hotels, the restaurants, gift shops, pretty much any business around here and we definitely need it,” Alon said.

Alon said it was a big help for businesses in the area after the pandemic cancelled events last year.

“Everybody is out, especially after the year we have had. Everybody is happy and just living their lives so it is good to have that here in the city,” Alon said.