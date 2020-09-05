Business owner says businesses ‘pay the price’ for Ocean Blvd traffic restrictions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Miles of barricades line Ocean Blvd. for safety purposes of keeping people from walking into traffic; however, for businesses, it’s a financial threat.

From 29th Ave. North to 29th Ave. South, barricades line the boulevard blocking off, shutting down, and serving as a revenue obstacle for businesses.

The City of Myrtle Beach declared Labor Day Weekend as an extraordinary event. This marks the third holiday weekend labeled an extraordinary event this year. While the declaration focuses on additional public safety, businesses say they’re negatively impacted.

“When you stop traffic on Ocean Blvd., you essentially shut these businesses down,” said Ben Robinson, owner of a golf cart rental service.

Extraordinary weekend safety measures come after weeks of what Robinson called “mayhem” earlier in the summer. Now, dozens of stores, restaurants, and businesses pay the price.

“Businesses pay hundreds of thousands of dollars just for parking lots for their business they can’t even get to,” Robinson said.

The “extraordinary event” declaration gives the city more opportunity to create a one-way, southbound traffic route, receive additional public safety help from outside the city, and temporarily close businesses. Owners like Ben Robinson are taking a hit in business.

“I would say we are expecting a 95% reduction from last year’s sales,” Robinson said.

Golf carts on Ocean Blvd. are banned this weekend and mopeds are prohibited for 12-hour periods, leaving Robinson with full inventory, locked-up scooters, and few reservations. Between the pandemic and shutdowns by the city, he says the losses total approximately $100,000 this year.

“Those types of revenues keep revenue from being generated on Ocean Blvd. which creates the tax base for the city,” Robinson said.

Since these rows of golf carts will go unused by tourists and locals looking to cruise, Robinson is offering them to law enforcement officers. He acknowledged the increased police presence downtown compared to May comes as a benefit to the city.

As for other restrictions that come with an “extraordinary weekend” declaration, disadvantage strikes another weekend for some downtown businesses.

“They’ve made it virtually impossible for us to do business,” Robinson said.