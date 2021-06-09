Businesses prepare for large crowds ahead of Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local businesses are preparing for large crowds from the annual Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF).

According to CCMF officials, approximately 35,000 fans will be at the festival near Ocean Boulevard starting Thursday. After being cancelled by COVID-19 last year, country music fans are driving hours for the experience.

It’s an experience employees at The Bowery, which sits across the street from the festival, look forward to every year. “The atmosphere — there’s never a dull moment over here at The Bowery,” Victor Shamah, owner of The Bowery said.

The Bowery, like many businesses, were hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns. CCMF brings $20 million to the city of Myrtle Beach.

With thousands coming to the area, Shamah said he’s ready for the festival to kick off Thursday but, he’s challenged with few staff members.

“Our kitchen had to cut down our menu this weekend because we can’t staff the kitchen,” Shamah explained.

The Bowery will only offer appetizers, hamburgers, and hot dogs to quickly serve customers this week. Despite the challenges, he’s excited to see new and familiar faces.

“Thank God it’s back. Thank God we can pull this event off,” Shamah said. Other businesses on the Ocean Boulevard tell News13 they look forward to CCMF every year.

“After the concerts end we usually get really busy for food,” said Lauren Oare, co-manager and Hurricanes Daiquiri Bar and Grille.

“Everybody‘s hungry. They’ve been drinking all day. You need to soak up some of that alcohol so, we will gladly feed everybody that walks through the door,” she explained.