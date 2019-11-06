Community reacts to the opening of Highway 31 extension

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – At long last the Highway 31 extension is expected to open by the weekend.

One business owner in the Murrells Inlet St. James Plaza says the extension will be a new artery of traffic in the area.

Edward Wright has lived in Murrells Inlet for 15 years. Wright says the highway will save time for drivers.

“Well I think most of the people in the area will be very happy when it’s finally completed, because it’s going to save a lot of time when you travel to Conway and especially if you travel up to North Myrtle Beach,” said Wright.

Aimee Haynes is the owner of Aromas that has been in business for almost 10 years.

“We love this area. We live in this area. Our kids go to school in this area. We love it,” said Haynes.

Haynes says she’s excited for the extension to open and hopes it will bring more customers.

“Being a business owner I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the traffic, new customers, a busier road out front to see our store front,” said Haynes.

While traffic and congestion might increase, she says the highway will make travel easier for all.

“I think it’s going to flow pretty good. You never can tell. I know it’s busy during rush hour morning and evening, but I think in the long run it will help us all out,” said Haynes.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says work is expected to be completed by Thursday night.

Vaught says if all goes well, the highway will be open for Friday traffic.