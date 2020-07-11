Businesses, vendors adjusting to changes for Bike Week due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s Spring Rally starts Monday and businesses and vendors are already adjusting to changes due to the pandemic.

South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster announced Friday the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants will be prohibited after 11 p.m. each night starting Saturday.

With the start of bike week, Beaver Bar owner Leslye Beaver said this will affect her bar as well.

“We have been closing early for a while now so we’ll just close a little bit earlier,” said Beaver. “I’ve got 20 vendors set up and that’s unbelievable and I have 4 food vendors so if nothing else if you can’t get anything to drink after a 11 o’clock, you can come and eat.”

Beaver went on to say, “I’m sure it’s gonna hurt the bottom line but it is what it is and we’re gonna try and comply and keep everybody safe.”

One of the biggest differences in this year’s Spring Rally is that it’s taking place in July, not May.

“It’s gonna be hands down night and day, I typically have 65 to 75 vendors in May, I have 20,” said Beaver.

Beaver said, “I didn’t solicit vendors this year, I wanted them to come if they wanted to come, I didn’t wanna make anyone feel guilty by not coming, I didn’t accept any real deposits or nothing that we couldn’t roll over to the next event.”

Some of the vendors set up at Beaver Bar say they think the change in dates may benefit their sales.

“We’re excited about the fact that it’s one of the first events being held this year so it’s unique from the perspective that there’s a lot of folks from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, looking for something to do and this is a great place for them to go,” Sanitary Jewelry Owner Mark Hinds said.

“I hope that they’re high, expect them to be, I expect them to be good, I think people are sick of being cooped up and they’re just excited to do something,” Herb Lorentz with Fairing Exchange said.

