Busy Memorial Day weekend wraps up in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many tourists along the Grand Strand spent Monday enjoying the last of their holiday weekend.

There were a lot of them over Memorial Day weekend. In fact, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said Friday it was anticipating this would be the busiest Memorial Day weekend the area had seen in years.

“We were definitely crowded this weekend,” Myrtle Beach mayor Brenda Bethune said Monday. “But I think it was a good crowd overall. The business community seemed very, very pleased.”

Mayor Bethune said the city is on course for a big summer. She expressed concern, though, over the worker shortage that has impacted many businesses.

“I was on the Boulevard Saturday evening, early, and saw a lot of businesses that had to close just because they didn’t have enough personnel to serve people,” she said. “So we need it to get better.”

She urged people to show patience and kindness when they visit.

Places like Boardwalk Coffee House has seen some major business this past weekend and overall season.

“We anticipated this is probably going to be one of the busiest summers we’ve had,” owner Rick Sarber said. “Between cabin fever and stimulus checks, I think people are ready to get out.”

Meanwhile, the general manager at SOHO Steak & Seafood Sushi Bar up on 21st Avenue North said he felt his business could have had an even better weekend if traffic wasn’t so backed up.

“To be able to enter, you had to sit in a two hour or an hour wait just to get into line,” Eric Richardson said. “So if you weren’t actually walking it was hard to access this restaurant.”

He said the restaurant has had a very busy season though and is optimistic about the rest of the summer.

“Since March we’ve been really, really busy and every weekend has surpassed each other weekend,” Richardson said. “At this point I think just the traffic part of it for us, we didn’t see as much business.”

Myrtle Beach police responded late Friday to a shooting on Kings Highway. Police charged a Fayetteville man with attempted murder.

Mayor Bethune called the weekend all in all ‘uneventful’ in terms of crime and public safety. She added the city is pleased and grateful for how it went.