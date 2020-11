MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rocket launch Friday from Cape Canaveral was visible from the Grand Strand.

Shan Kelly took the video above from Garden City.

These photos were sent to us from Katy Bradley taken from Myrtle Beach.

Courtesy: Katy Bradley

Courtesy: Katy Bradley

If you have photos or videos you would like to send us, email them to news@wbtw.com or send us a Facebook message.