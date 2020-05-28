Car crashes into building in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building in Myrtle Beach Thursday evening.

The crash happened at Rose Arbor Fabrics at 6916 North Kings Highway, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.

The front end of a red Tesla can be seen partially inside the side of the building.

There were no injures due to the crash, Evans said.

Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department told News13 that the driver told officers that he or she mistakenly pressed the accelerator while parking.