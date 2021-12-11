SUV crashes into building in Pawleys Island; 2 people hurt

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Midway Fire Rescue

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — An SUV crashed into a building in Pawleys Island Saturday morning, injuring two people, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The multi-vehicle crash happened about 10:45 a.m. on Ocean HIghway near Litchfield Drive, the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online incidents maps showed.

In a Twitter post, Midway Fire said motorists should avoid the area and use Kings River Road as a detour until the scene is cleared.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories