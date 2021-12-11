SUV crashes into building in Pawleys Island; 2 people hurt

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — An SUV crashed into a building in Pawleys Island Saturday morning, injuring two people, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The multi-vehicle crash happened about 10:45 a.m. on Ocean HIghway near Litchfield Drive, the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online incidents maps showed.

@MidwayFireResQ crews working a multi-vehicle crash on Ocean Highway at Litchfield Drive with one vehicle into building. Two patients transported. AVOID AREA. Utilize Kings River Road. Incident under control but resources still on scene. #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/oisOAN3yAm — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) December 11, 2021

In a Twitter post, Midway Fire said motorists should avoid the area and use Kings River Road as a detour until the scene is cleared.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.