CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A car crashed into a Conway dentist’s office Monday night.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Highway 501 Business, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported.

There are no reported injuries at this vehicle vs. building accident in Conway.



Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to this call on the 1000 block of Highway 501 Business.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/RBc9DbU5fu — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 2, 2021

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

