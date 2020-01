SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A car crashed into a convenience store in the Socastee area Tuesday morning.

Crews were called around 6:38 a.m. for a vehicle vs. building report in the area of Dick Pond Road and Forestbrook Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported and the SC Highway Patrol is in control at the scene.

