Car crashes into Socastee building, 1 taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries” after a car crashed into a building in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 2 a.m. Wednesday to 4226 Socastee Boulevard. A photo shared by HCFR on Twitter shows damage to a building and a car.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories