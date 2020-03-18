Car crashes into Socastee building, 1 taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries” after a car crashed into a building in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 2 a.m. Wednesday to 4226 Socastee Boulevard. A photo shared by HCFR on Twitter shows damage to a building and a car.

Count on News13 for updates.

One patient was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following this vehicle vs. building call at 4226 Socastee Boulevard.



Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 2:00 a.m.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/s7oEuR6mTV — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 18, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: