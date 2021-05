MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A car fire Saturday afternoon blocked lanes of Highway 501 for a short time near Waccamaw Pines Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR put out the fire after responding at 2:21 p.m. No one was hurt as a result of the fire, HCFR said in a Facebook post.

