AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County fire crews put out a car fire that damaged a nearby home in Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to this call at 10:15 a.m. to the fire on P J Drive at 10:15 a.m on Monday.

A vehicle caught fire and heat damaged the exterior of a nearby residence, fire officials said. The fire is now extinguished.

There are no reported injuries, according to HCFR.