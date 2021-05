SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car flipped over on Highway 17 Bypass Monday near Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes by Glenns Bay Road, HCFR said. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The 1 vehicle involved overturned into the median.#HCFR was dispatched at 7:38 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 will be on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/9GgZ1Rh8si — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 4, 2021

The crash was called in at 7:38 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.