Car goes into pond near Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach area; no injuries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Saturday afternoon when a car went into a pond in an area near the 2000 block of Glenns Bay Road in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 4:41 p.m., and crews reported that the occupant of the car got out before they arrived. HCFR kept a crew at the scene to assist towing crews in removing the vehicle from the water.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.