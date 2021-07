HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital late Saturday night after a car went over a guardrail in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 11:06 p.m., and two injured people were taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.