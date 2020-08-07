Car in ditch forces lane closure on Hwy 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car in a ditch has forced a lane closure near 7209 Hwy 90 Friday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:43 p.m. The road is down to one lane.

No injuries were reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

