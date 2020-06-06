Car in pond near Conway golf course Saturday morning

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a car in a pond around 2 a.m. near Hackler Golf Course in Conway on Saturday, according to officials.

No people were located as HCFR worked with Horry County Police Department and Conway Police Department.

At approximately 2 a.m., #HCFR’s Dive Team responded to the area surrounding the Hackler Golf Course for a vehicle in the pond call.



No people were located, as we worked with @SCDPS_PIO , @CCUChanticleers , @horrycountypd, @ConwayPoliceSC and towing crews on this call. pic.twitter.com/dNyVZXJIuW — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 6, 2020

Count on News13 for more updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: