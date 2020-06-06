Live Now
Memorial services underway for George Floyd in Raeford, NC

Car in pond near Conway golf course Saturday morning

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From HCFR Twitter

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a car in a pond around 2 a.m. near Hackler Golf Course in Conway on Saturday, according to officials.

No people were located as HCFR worked with Horry County Police Department and Conway Police Department.

Count on News13 for more updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories