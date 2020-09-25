Car overturns into ditch on Hwy 17 in Horry County

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned into a ditch on Hwy 17 in Horry County Friday evening.

A car can be seen flipped over in a ditch near Hwy 17 Bypass and Dick Pond Road around 6:10 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said bystanders helped to get the people trapped in the vehicle out safely before crews arrived.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories