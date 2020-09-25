Car overturns into ditch on Hwy 17 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned into a ditch on Hwy 17 in Horry County Friday evening.

A car can be seen flipped over in a ditch near Hwy 17 Bypass and Dick Pond Road around 6:10 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said bystanders helped to get the people trapped in the vehicle out safely before crews arrived.

