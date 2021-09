LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Monday morning when a car overturned on Highway 22 in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 10:53 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash near mile-marker 24. One person was taken to the hospital, HCFR said.

No other details about the person’s injuries or what led to the crash were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

